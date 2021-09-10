The Unlikely ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Frontrunner is Buzzy Cohen.

Buzzy Cohen has risen to the top of the Jeopardy! host race.

Cohen, a former quiz champion turned presenter, is back on TV this week as the show airs repeats of his 2021 Tournament of Champions guest-hosting appearance.

The 36-year-old was a contender in the 2016 Tournament of Champions before winning it in 2017.

Cohen’s two-week appearance, which aired in May, is being rebroadcast ahead of the new season’s start on September 13.

Cohen has thoroughly established himself as a competent substitute for Alex Trebek, after originally receiving notoriety for his deft hosting abilities earlier this year. The last two weeks’ reruns have thrust Cohen back into viewers’ heads, differentiating him as a worthy replacement for Alex Trebek.

“Buzzy Cohen is tremendously humorous, bright, supremely skilled at gaming and hosting, extremely pleasant, and, most importantly—and I cannot emphasize this enough—completely scandal-free! One fan’s approved tweet reads, “#HireBuzzy.”

“Make Buzzy Cohen the permanent host of Jeopardy!” said another. He’s so natural and a great match!”

Another person remarked, “Watching replays of the #jeopardy tournament of champions has reminded me how fantastic a host Buzzy Cohen would be.”

“Buzzy Cohen should be the new, permanent Jeopardy host,” one fan remarked.

Cohen spoke to producers in May about the logistics of hosting such a prestigious show and his capacity to work the long hours required.

In a behind-the-scenes film, he remarked, "I started working out to get my stamina up." "I'm well aware of how long these tape days are and how focused and attentive the presenter must be."