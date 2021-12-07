The United States will spend $315 million to distribute vaccines to developing countries.

According to The Hill, the Biden administration will spend an additional $315 million to distribute vaccines around the world in order to vaccinate individuals in developing countries and assist stop the pandemic.

Some countries have reported issues like as vaccines coming too close to their expiration date and not having adequate cold storage, limiting their ability to vaccinate as many people as others. Cold storage, immunization locations, deploying healthcare staff, and other necessary logistics are expected to be funded with the new expenditure.

The United States is also willing to invest $10 million in vaccine manufacturing in other nations and $75 million in improving oxygen supply, totaling $400 million. The money will come from the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by the president earlier this year. They also come following an initial investment of $1.3 billion in an effort to boost immunizations.

The United States is investing $400 million in a new program to assist countries in getting immunizations to their citizens.

Officials stated that the Initiative for Global Vaccine Access would “improve international coordination” to assist countries in “overcoming vaccine access constraints.”

Advocates have urged the Biden team to distribute as many vaccine doses as possible around the world as soon as possible to prevent the emergence of further strains like the Omicron version. According to Axios, almost no low-income nations will be able to vaccinate 40% of their population this year, and many will fall short of 20% by the end of 2021.

Because of low vaccination rates, many African countries have seen the worst of the pandemic, and they, like many poor countries, must wait months for vaccines to arrive. These countries also have underfunded infrastructure, which has caused delays in receiving the life-saving vaccine, and the supply chain problem has only exacerbated the situation. Furthermore, because to online misinformation, there has been an increase in skepticism about the vaccine in rural regions, putting populations at danger.

The World Health Organization's Africa director, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, told the New York Times, "There's no doubt that vaccination reluctance is a factor in the deployment of vaccines." Other African countries, such as Zimbabwe and Malawi, have been unable to make use of the aid they have received.