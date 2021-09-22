The United States will pledge over 1.1 billion COVID doses, although this is only a fraction of the global need.

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden is set to declare that the United States will double its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to 1 billion doses to share with the rest of the world.

Biden is supporting the goal of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population within the next year, a declaration he expects to make virtually on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, as he encourages other wealthy nations to do the same.

The White House said in a statement that Biden will press other countries to “commit to a higher level of ambition” when it comes to vaccine sharing, which includes setting goals. Following the summit, the White House will release the benchmarks for wealthy countries and organizations, according to officials.

However, by the time the United Nations meets in September, only a portion of the world population and 70 percent of each nation will have been vaccinated. Biden has stated that he will support the aim set by international humanitarian organizations.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

World leaders, humanitarian agencies, and global health organizations are increasingly vociferous about the slow pace of global immunizations and the disparity in access to vaccines between inhabitants of wealthy and impoverished countries.

According to two senior Biden administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity in advance of Biden’s statements, the US purchase will raise the country’s entire immunization commitment to over 1.1 billion doses by 2022. The United States has provided at least 160 million shots to more than 100 countries, representing more donations than the rest of the world combined.

The American reaction has been criticized as being too timid, especially since the government is advocating for booster doses for tens of millions of Americans before vulnerable people in poorer countries have even received a first dosage.

“We have seen multilateralism fail to respond to crisis situations in an equitable and coordinated manner. The current gaps between states in the vaccination process are unprecedented,” Colombian President Iván Duque said at the United Nations on Tuesday.

Over the last year, more than 5.9 billion COVID-19 doses have been provided globally, accounting for nearly 43% of all doses. This is a condensed version of the information.