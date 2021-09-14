The United States, one of the first countries to offer COVID vaccines, ranks 18th in terms of vaccination uptake.

As of Sunday, 17 countries have delivered immunizations to a higher percentage of their population than the United States, according to Our World in Data, which aggregated vaccination data from several national health organizations.

The United States was placed third as recently as May 9, but has since plummeted to 18th place, behind countries such as Brazil, China, and Japan.

In total, 62.36 percent of the population in the United States has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

More than a third of the population, 37.64 percent, has not yet received a single dose.

With 89 percent of the population completely or partially vaccinated, the United Arab Emirates tops the list for vaccine uptake.

Vaccinations for Children

In the United States, children under the age of 12 are currently ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. In instance, the United Arab Emirates approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccination for children aged three to seventeen in early August.

More than half of the US population (53.13%) has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 9.23% having been partially vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, September 13, 73.9 percent of people in the United States who are eligible for the vaccine had received at least one dose, with 63.1 percent fully vaccinated.

The United States was one of the first countries to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines, with a nationwide vaccination campaign set to begin in December 2020.

Until the beginning of June, according to Our World In Data, the United States consistently ranked among the top five countries in terms of vaccination uptake.

As of June 1, 50.2 percent of the population in the United States had been vaccinated, with 40.4 percent receiving full vaccination and 9.8 percent receiving partial vaccination.

In mid-April, the daily number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in the United States plummeted dramatically, from 1.01 per 100 people on April 13 to 0.15 per 100 people by July 10.

As of September 11, the daily rate has increased marginally to 0.21 per 100 people.

President Joe Biden said last week that all federal employees and contractors will be required to get vaccinations.

