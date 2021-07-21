The United States’ life expectancy has dropped to its lowest level since World War II.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy in the United States declined by a year and a half in 2020, to 77.3 years, owing in large part to deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the greatest decline in the stock market since World War II.

COVID-19 was found to be responsible for 74% of the decrease in life expectancy. In 2020, the United States saw a new high of 3.3 million fatalities.

Since the 1930s, black Americans’ life expectancy has dropped the most, from 74.7 to 71.8 years.

White Americans’ life expectancy dropped from 78.8 to 77.6 years, while Hispanic Americans’ life expectancy dropped from 81.8 to 78.8 years.

The reduction in life expectancy was attributed to a lack of excellent healthcare, low-paying occupations, and crowded living circumstances.

The pandemic was to blame for 90% of the reduction in Hispanic Americans, 68 percent in white Americans, and 59 percent in Black Americans. Men’s life expectancy decreased by two years, while women’s life expectancy decreased by one year.

According to the CDC, men’s life expectancy has increased to 74 years and 6 months, while women’s life expectancy has increased to 80 years and 2 months.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more over 80% of COVID-related fatalities in 2020 will be among Americans aged 65 and up.

“While life expectancy has been steadily increasing over the past several decades, the drop between 2019 and 2020 was so significant that it brought us back to 2003 levels. “It’s almost as if we skipped a decade,” CDC researcher Elizabeth Arias said.

Other factors contributed to the decrease in life expectancy in the United States. Drug overdoses increased by 30%, and killings increased dramatically.