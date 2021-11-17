The United States is offering drug companies billions of dollars to increase COVID vaccine supplies both domestically and internationally.

The government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority is inviting pharmaceutical businesses that have demonstrated their ability to manufacture more effective mRNA vaccines to apply for U.S. investment to expand their production. The two mRNA vaccines that have been licensed in the United States are manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer.

According to the Associated Press, the White House thinks that this will allow them to produce an additional 1 billion shots per year.

The project kicks off as the Biden administration faces rising domestic and international scrutiny over global vaccination supply inequity. The United States, for example, has rushed to authorize booster doses for all adults, despite the fact that many in poorer countries are still waiting for their first dosage.

According to a research by the ONE Campaign, an international assistance and advocacy organization, just 4.7 percent of people living in low-income countries had received the first dose. Around 32 million initial shots have been provided in low-income countries, while 173 million booster shots have been given in higher-income ones.

Increased COVID shot volume, according to the Biden administration, will help to alleviate the global scarcity of dosages, particularly in low- and middle-income nations. This will help to avoid deaths and reduce the likelihood of new, more severe coronavirus strains emerging.

“The goal of this program is to increase existing capacity by a billion doses per year, with production beginning in the second half of 2022,” stated White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients.

The United States has provided 250 million doses of COVID vaccines worldwide, with a target of distributing over 1.1 billion shots by the end of 2022, according to Zients. The United States has contributed the most vaccines of any country in the world.

Although no firm agreements have been reached with Moderna or Pfizer to take up the investment in the United States, the Biden administration hopes that by mid-2022, increased manufacturing capacity, as well as support for the company’s facilities, equipment, staff, or training, will allow more COVID-19 doses to be shared internationally and help prepare for the next public health emergency.

The government is putting mRNA vaccines first because they have been shown to be more effective.