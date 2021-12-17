The United States is about to be hit by an Omicron Tidal Wave.

Early evidence suggests that an Omicron tidal wave is on its way to the United States, as the extremely contagious novel COVID variation spreads quickly across other countries, including South Africa and the United Kingdom, and quickly becomes the dominant strain.

Scientists in South Africa, where the variant was identified three weeks ago, claim that the new variety spreads more than twice as fast as Delta, which was previously thought to be the most infectious type.

According to preliminary data from the United States, the country will also experience a significant Omicron wave. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Tuesday that Omicron infections might reach epidemic proportions in the United States as early as January. According to the CDC, the prevalence of the new variation has increased sevenfold in just one week.

A spike in Omicron might coincide with a winter Delta and flu outbreak in the United States, according to top health officials.

As of Thursday, Omicron had been found in at least 38 states across the United States, accounting for 3% of COVID cases nationwide. In the United States, Delta is still the most common strain, but that is expected to change shortly.

The United States has a seven-day daily average of 119,456 new cases as of Wednesday. Since mid-October, this number has been steadily increasing.

Omicron accounts for 13% of cases in some areas, such as New York and New Jersey, according to CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky during a White House COVID briefing on Wednesday.

“In the coming weeks, we expect the proportion of Omicron cases in the United States to continue to rise,” she said.

The number of persons testing positive for COVID in heavily vaccinated New York City doubled in three days this week, according to a top adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said the Omicron form was defying immunity in ways the virus had never evaded before.

This is something we’ve never seen in #NYC before.

In just three days, the number of positive tests had doubled.

3.9 percent on 12/9

4.2 percent – 12/10

6.4 percent on 12/11

12/12 – 7.8%

