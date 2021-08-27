The United States has opened a COVID vaccine clinic for Afghan refugees and Americans returning from the country.

According to the Associated Press, Afghan refugees arriving in the United States near Dulles International Airport will be able to receive COVID-19 immunizations at a government-run clinic.

Thousands of refugees escaping the Taliban’s quick takeover of Afghanistan arrive at the airport every day, leading the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to set up a mass vaccination center and begin administering vaccines.

Another mass vaccination station for evacuees arriving at Philadelphia International Airport is planned to open in the coming days, according to a Biden official who was not allowed to comment publicly and spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier this week, the White House declared that after refugees arrive in the United States, they will be given vaccinations if they are medically eligible.

Officials in the Biden administration stated that the migrants would be vaccinated as soon as they arrived in the nation. Officials decided that the Dulles Expo Center would be the most expedient location for the immunization facility because many of the refugees were already having medical checks and were being kept there before being relocated to military locations in New Jersey, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Texas.

The doses are being administered by the National Disaster Medical System team, and State Department interpreters are on standby to address concerns regarding the immunizations.

When evacuees arrive, they are screened for the virus and quarantined if they test positive. According to the official, there is no information on how many of the evacuees have tested positive for the virus since landing in the United States, despite the fact that many of them were tested before leaving Kabul.

On Thursday, the US government opened a mobile vaccination unit at Dulles airport to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations to evacuating American residents and green card holders fleeing Afghanistan.

The virus has only been vaccinated a small percentage of Afghanistan’s 40 million inhabitants. According to the World Health Organization, around 1.2 million doses had been provided in Afghanistan as of August 20.