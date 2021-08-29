The United States’ 14 Largest Aquariums.

Aquariums aid in the education of the general population about marine life.

They’re a popular choice for family outings, especially if they have a diverse collection of species and vast tanks in which to observe them.

The larger the aquarium, the more likely you are to obtain a comprehensive view of aquatic life.

The following are the largest aquariums in the United States, as measured by tank size.

Boston’s New England Aquarium Plaza

The New England Aquarium in Boston, which first opened its doors in 1969, today receives over 1.3 million people each year.

It includes a tank that holds about 200,000 gallons of water and 20,000 sea critters for tourists to see.

Fort Fisher, North Carolina Aquarium

North Carolina is home to a variety of aquariums, all of which are affiliated with the same organization.

The Fort Fisher aquarium reopened in 2002 and now houses 2,500 animals in a 235,000 gallon, two-story tank.

New York Aquarium is a public aquarium in New York City.

At 1896, the New York Aquarium opened in Battery Park. It features 500 marine species within and is now placed on Coney Island.

The aquarium covers a 14-acre parcel of land, with the largest tank, which houses sharks, opening in 2018 and holding 379,000 gallons.

Kentucky’s Newport Aquarium

The Newport Aquarium in Kentucky, which opened in 1999, features 70 exhibits, the largest of which holds 385,000 gallons of water in its largest tank.

The aquarium contains a shark ray breeding program, as well as sharks, eels, stingrays, and penguins on display.

=10. Corpus Christi’s Texas State Aquarium

The Texas State Aquarium has been helping to rehabilitate species in the Gulf of Mexico since 1995.

The Caribbean Sea exhibit is housed in the aquarium’s largest tank, which holds 400,000 gallons of water.

New Orleans’ Aquarium of the Americas is number ten.

The largest tank in this aquarium, which opened in 1990, holds 400,000 gallons of water and more than 3,600 creatures representing more than 250 species.

Tampa’s Florida Aquarium

The Florida Aquarium was founded in 1995 and covers a total area of 250,000 square feet.

A 500,000 gallon tank with a coral reef community is their largest exhibit.

The Tampa Aquarium houses 9,000 animals in various exhibits.

Chattanooga’s Tennessee Aquarium

Chattanooga’s Tennessee Aquarium first opened its doors in 1992.

The aquarium’s largest tank holds 680,000 gallons of water and housing a total of 12,000 animals.

