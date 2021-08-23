‘The Ultimate Surfer’ is a film based on the book of the same name All of the cast members of the ABC show are contestants.

On Monday, ABC will premiere The Ultimate Surfer, which will feature 14 athletic contestants competing to impress surfing superstar Kelly Slater.

The reality show will chronicle the lives of seven professional athletes, seven of whom are male and seven of whom are female, as they cohabit and compete for $100,000, a spot on the WSL Championship Tour, and the title of “The Ultimate Surfer.”

The competitors will all stay at the World Surf League’s cutting-edge Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts the competition, with analysts Erin Coscarelli and Joe Turpel.

Individual and team challenges will be held, as well as weekly eliminations, until only two men and two women remain as finalists.

Tonight at 10 p.m. ET, The Ultimate Surfer premieres its first season. Episodes air on ABC on Mondays and Tuesdays and are accessible the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Meet the 14 contestants competing in ABC’s The Ultimate Surfer for the title and the top cash prize.

