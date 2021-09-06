The Twitter Outbursts of John Mulaney Explained

The name John Mulaney is trending again on social media, and many people are questioning what it has to do with Olivia Munn.

Mulaney has had an interesting year thus far in 2021, and the comedian has once again found himself at the focus of a lot of online chatter about his personal life.

Here’s a rundown of everything that’s happened to Mulaney in the last year, which resulted in his becoming a weekend internet sensation.

Divorce and drug rehabilitation

Mulaney appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December 2020 to address why he had accepted a staff writing position on his friend’s show, Late Night with Seth Meyers. He admitted that he was going “completely insane” in lockdown and that he “truly needed a job” since he enjoyed having a boss and doing tasks.

Mulaney checked himself into a drug rehabilitation program later that month, according to reports. According to Page Six, he stayed in the program until February, when he moved to outpatient care. In his stand-up comedy specials, Mulaney has been quite upfront about his former drug usage and addiction struggles.

Mulaney and his wife Anna Marie Tendler announced their divorce in May after almost seven years of marriage. Tendler issued a statement at the time, expressing her heartbreak over Mulaney’s decision to leave the marriage, but wishing him support and success in his recovery.

Days after the divorce was announced in May, rumors of Mulaney dating Olivia Munn began to circulate, igniting yet another Twitter tempest.

There has been suspicion that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are dating.

People magazine released photos of Mulaney and Munn lunching together in Los Angeles in June, sparking speculation about their connection. On July 23, Mulaney officially filed for divorce from Tendler.

After a few months, the pair has resumed their upward trajectory. This is partly due to Mulaney’s return to stand-up comedy, but it’s also due to photos of Munn that were published by Page Six on September 3.

Mulaney has gotten a lot of attention online, and many Twitter users have weighed in with their thoughts. This is a condensed version of the information.