The Truths Behind the Seriesâ€”From Boyfriends to Female Midlife Crisisâ€”According to the Showrunner of ‘Sex/Life’

Since its release at the end of May, Sex/Life has maintained its position in Netflix’s Top 10. The narrative of Billie Connelly (played by Sarah Shahi) and her struggle to choose between her loving husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and her ex-boyfriend Brad has captivated audiences worldwide (Adam Demos).

Billie, a bored mother of two, starts writing down her sexual fantasies on her laptop. Cooper uncovers her darkest secrets, and her bad-boy ex-boyfriend Brad makes an unexpected reappearance in her life, turning her life upside down.

The events send Billie on a voyage of self-discovery, as she considers whether she should stay in her secure and loving marriage to Cooper, or risk starting over with Brad, the finest sex she’s ever had.

Stacy Rukeyser of UnREAL produced Sex/Life for Netflix, which was inspired by B.B. Easton’s novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

Easton, a mother of two and a school psychologist, had grown irritated with her husband’s non-existent sex life, much like Billie in Sex/Life.

She started writing down her sexual fantasies, recreating her previous four relationships and her crazy sex life.

Easton describes her four significant lovers before meeting her husband Ken as a “tattoo artist turned U.S. Marine turned motorcycle club outlaw, a baby-faced punk rocker out on parole, and a heavy-metal bass player” in her book 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

Following the success of 44 Chapters about 4 Men, Easton has published four offshoot books: Skin, Speed, Star, and Suit, each focusing on one of the four men.

Easton, unlike Billie, purposefully left her notebook out so that her husband could read it and realize what she truly desired from their marriage, and the rest is history.

"It was inspired by the book," Sex/Life showrunner Stacy Rukeyser told This website. The primary premise of this story is that a woman and mother with two small children longs for her previous self, and she begins to write in her journal about those days, those wild child years, and her husband reads her journal. And it never goes wrong in the novel. He begins in the book.