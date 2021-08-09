The True Stories That Inspired Taika Waititi’s Hulu Comedy “Reservation Dogs”

Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo have said that the upcoming Hulu comedy series Reservation Dogs was inspired by their personal lives.

Reservation Dogs follows four Indigenous teens in Oklahoma as they pursue their ambition of leaving their little village and traveling to California.

Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) plan to raise money for their westward journey by committing and fighting crime.

During a Television Critics Association press tour session on August 4, the filmmakers who co-created the show said they bonded over their experiences as Indigenous people and utilized it to help define their show.

Harjo is a Seminole and Muscogee Native American who grew up in Oklahoma, while Waititi is a Native Mori from New Zealand.

“Sterlin and I have known each other for many years,” the Thor: Ragnarok director replied when asked how they met. When we initially met, we became friends by telling each other stories about our childhoods.

“We know a lot of folks from Indigenous communities… and they all have similar stories to tell.”

“All of the memories we told from when we were growing up seemed precisely the same,” Waititi continued.

“We both grew up with pop culture blended with our own culture, and we had comparable uncles, aunties, and family members in our communities.”

The two directors also claimed that the show was born out of their goal to present stories about Indigenous people through humour while also challenging stereotypes.

“One of the constants in all of those Indigenous groups is humor,” Harjo noted. [Taika and I] would tell a lot of amusing stories.

“They were never depressing or tragic, which are the only stories of Native people that are ever told.

“So, when we were doing the show, we knew it was going to be a comedy from the start.”

“I think our Indigenous communities—how we’ve survived is through laughter,” Harjo remarked. There was a lot of awful stuff that happened to us at the hands of the US government and other governments, but we were able to survive thanks to our sense of humor.

"All of the stories we'd tell were amusing; they were never sad or dismal, which is what most people's stories are like.