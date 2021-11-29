The trial of Jussie Smollett begins as the actor is accused of staging a racist attack.

On Monday, Jussie Smollett will face accusations of lying to Chicago police officers about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack over three years ago.

On January 29, 2019, the former Empire star, 39, claimed he was assaulted on the streets of downtown Chicago. Brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, on the other hand, claim he paid them $3,500 to orchestrate the attack.

Smollett said at the time that two guys tied him up and poured bleach on him while saying, “This is MAGA country,” a reference to then-President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

On the night of the incident, the Osundairo brothers, who had appeared as extras on Empire, were caught on security camera footage carrying a rope and bleach.

Smollett, who was born in California, has been charged with felony disorderly conduct, a class 4 felony that has a maximum punishment of three years in prison, though experts anticipate that if convicted, he will likely receive probation and community service, according to The Associated Press.

The Osundairo brothers had already informed police officers that they carried out the attack on Smollett’s orders, and they’re anticipated to repeat that claim when they testify at the trial.

The brothers claim that Smollett organized the incident in order to increase his compensation for his role as Jamal Lyon on Fox’s Empire, which aired from 2015 to 2020. Smollett’s lawyer claims that Olabinjo urged Abimbola to attack the actor in order to prove that Abimbola was not gay.

Smollett was arrested on 16 counts of filing a fake police report on February 21, 2019, to which he pled “not guilty.” On March 26, 2019, the accusations were dropped after a few weeks.

Although Smollett was eventually forced to commit to 15 hours of community service and forfeit his $10,000 bond as payback to the city for its investigation, no justification for his dismissal has been made public.

An investigation into why the charges were dropped was begun in August of that year, with former US Attorney Dan Webb chosen as the special prosecutor. A grand jury has charged Jussie Smollett with lying to the police.