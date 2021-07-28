The trailer for ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ has been released, along with the release date, cast, and plot.

In 1984, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis donned the Ghostbusters jumpsuits for the first time. Following the release of their second film in 1989, the franchise’s third installment did not arrive until 2016, with an all-female cast.

Because that film has been retconned, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be a direct sequel to Ghostbusters II.

After a new full-length trailer was published, fans got a second look at the film. The teaser depicted a small town being overrun by ghosts and specters, complete with earthquakes, smoke clouds, and even the undead wandering the streets.

At the very least, the young residents know who they’ll be calling, but will they answer?

When Is Ghostbusters: Afterlife Coming To A Theater Near You?

On November 11, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released in theaters, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The film’s release date was pushed back from 2020 because to the COVID-19 epidemic, which closed theaters around the world.

The film was scheduled to debut on July 10, 2020, but was pushed back to March 2021, after which it was rescheduled again.

The release was pushed back from March to the summer and then to the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Cast

Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd lead the cast. This is a condensed version of the information.