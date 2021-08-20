The Tracklist for Aaliyah’s “One in a Million” Album and Where to Stream It

For the first time, Aaliyah’s album One in a Million is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other music streaming services.

The late R&B and hip-hop artist’s second album was published in 1996 by Blackground Records, the label founded by her uncle Barry Hankerson. She died in a plane crash on August 25, 2001, when she was 22 years old.

Timbaland and Missy Elliott, who are also featured performers on the album, created One in a Million, which features 17 original tracks.

The bonus track “Hot Like Fire” (Timbaland’s Groove Mix) is included in the tracklist for the newest release on streaming services.

In February 1997, the album reached number two on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, where it stayed for 71 weeks.

Aaliyah has 18 songs on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, with 11 in the top ten and three at number one.

Aaliyah’s debut album Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number was the only Aaliyah album available digitally prior to this release. On some music outlets, tracks from the soundtrack of Romeo Must Die, the film in which Aaliyah made her film debut, as well as compilation albums, have been made available.

Following a new relationship with EMPIRE, an independent music label, Background Records announced on August 5 that it would be re-releasing its complete song library on streaming services globally.

In addition to Aaliyah’s entire discography, Blackground Records and EMPIRE have plans to release Timbaland & Magoo, Toni Braxton, and JoJo’s records on digital platforms, as well as the complete soundtracks for the films Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds.

One in a Million’s tracklist “Beats 4 da Streets (Intro)” is a track from the album “Beats 4 da Streets.” “Hot Like Fire” (with Missy Elliott) “One in a Million” is a phrase used to describe someone who is exceptional. “A Girl Like You” is a song about a girl (ft. Treach) If Only Your Girl Knew “Choosy Lover” is a song about a woman who makes her own decisions. (Old vs. New School) “I Had to Give It Up” (ft. Slick Rick) “Four-Page Letter” “Everything is going to be fine.” “Giving You More” is a phrase that means “giving you more.” “I gotcha back,” says the narrator. “Never Give Up” is a song about never giving up (ft. Tavarius Polk) “Heartbroken” “Never Coming Back” is a song by the band Never Comin’ Back. “Ladies in the House” is a song about a group of women who live in (ft. Missy Elliott and Timbaland) “The One To Whom I Gave My Heart” “Came to Give Love (Outro)” is a track from the album “Came to Give Love.” (with Timbaland) “Smoke on the Water” (Groove Mix by Timbaland) – Extra track Where can I listen to One in a Million on Spotify? This is a condensed version of the information.