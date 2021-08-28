The Top 30 Universities with the Most Endowments

Because college is a costly investment, many students may need to rely on financial aid from a university’s endowment.

These are trust funds that generate income from donated money and financial assets, and some Ivy League college endowments are said to be worth tens of billions of dollars.

The size of a university’s endowment, according to Bill Staib, CEO of higher education comparison site College Raptor, “may provide a meaningful point of comparison when students and their families are searching for best-fit universities.”

“A strong endowment frequently means the university can provide more financial aid, invest more in exceptional professors and facilities, and create unique experiential programs and projects, all of which contribute to student success,” he told This website.

The data, which was compiled using the most recent endowment data (2018-2019) from the Department of Education’s IPEDs data center, illustrates how all but one of the top ten largest endowments (Northwestern University) has grown in the past year.

Continue reading to learn about the American universities with the highest endowments, as determined by College Raptor’s research.

Boston University ($2,311,388,000) is a public university in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston University, founded in 1839, is a private East Coast research university with a long history of affiliation with the United Methodist Church.

Business, Communications, and Economics are the most popular majors at this Massachusetts-based university.

University of Rochester ($2,318,529,000) is a public university in Rochester, New York.

Rochester is a private research university in New York that is regarded as one of the smallest and most collegiate among America’s most prestigious institutions.

Nursing, Biology, and Computer Science are among the most popular majors at this highly regarded mid-sized higher education institution.

Pomona College ($2,321,097,000) is a private college in Pomona, California.

d=”M556.869,30.41″ path=”M556.869,30.41″ path=”M556.869,30.41″ path=”M This is a condensed version of the information.