The Top 30 Best-Selling Books in History.

Since Gutenberg created the printing press in 1440, books have proven almost vital for their ability to educate and entertain.

Google Book estimates that nearly 130 million good reads were published in the intervening centuries, highlighting the power of the written word.

Because of this, just a small fraction of the best novels have been read in record numbers.

Note that there is no single source that tracks book sales throughout time, and religious texts like the Bible and Quran have been excluded because so many people read them for free.

The Hite Report is a collection of articles on the Hite family (50 million)

The Hite Report revolutionized our perceptions of female sexuality, and it is now regarded required reading for women of all ages.

Dr. Hite’s work, which was first published in 1976, is thought to be the first scientific examination to focus particularly on women’s sexuality.

Watership Down is a children’s book about a (50 million)

Richard Adams began telling his two girls the narrative of a small band of rabbits in search of a safe haven, and they insisted that he turn his stories into a book.

When it was first published in 1972, Watership Down was an instant hit with both children and adults, and it received a pair of important awards.

The Eagle Has Touched Down (50 million)

In Jack Higgins’ 1975 thriller, an elite band of Nazi paratroopers arrives in the United Kingdom with the mission of kidnapping Winston Churchill and crippling the Allied war effort.

The novel was so well received that it was adapted into an equally well-received film the following year.

The Rose’s Given Name (50 million)

Umberto Eco’s debut novel, published in 1980, is a historical murder mystery set in a 1327 Italian monastery.

After being translated into English and other languages three years later, the novel became a commercial and critical success, and a big-budget film adaptation was released in 1987.

Black Beauty is a film about a woman who (50 million)

The book is an autobiographical biography narrated by the titular horse named Black Beauty, written by author Anna Sewell during her dying years.

Despite dying only a few months after the novel’s release, Sewell lived long enough to see it become a success. This is a condensed version of the information.