The Top 25 Sitcoms of the Decade

The television of the 2000s is making a comeback. The mania surrounding HBO Max’s long-awaited Friends reunion; Hulu’s announcement of its How I Met Your Mother sequel, the not-so-originally titled How I Met Your Father; and Peacock’s launch of extended versions of episodes of The Office on its streaming site are all examples of this. We still don’t appear to be ready to let go of the stories that dominated our screens two decades ago.

In light of the revived interest in these classic shows, we’ve compiled a list of the best sitcoms from the era. Stacker gathered information on all sitcoms from 2000 to 2009 and rated them by IMDb user rating, with ties resolved by votes. The program needed at least 2,500 votes to qualify. While not all of the series on our list are produced in the United States, only English-language shows were taken into consideration.

From well-known shows like The Big Bang Theory to lesser-known shows like Extras, this list is bound to evoke strong feelings of nostalgia. What’s the good news? Many of these shows are still available on streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu, so binge-watching is only a few clicks away.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ is a comedy series that airs on CBS.

User rating on IMDb: 8.1

Years of broadcasting: 2007–2019

A group of socially awkward scientists and their classically beautiful neighbor are the focus of CBS’ 12-season comedy The Big Bang Theory. Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, who also served as the head writers, the series was nominated for 52 Emmy Awards over the course of its run. As of 2021, it remains the longest-running multicamera comedy in TV history and is the only show to have lent its name to a UCLA scholarship, as well as a bee and jellyfish species.

‘Better Off Ted’

IMDb user rating: 8.2

Years on the air: 2009–2010

Better Off Ted is a satirical workplace comedy that follows a manager at a soulless science company who desperately tries to keep his underlings in line. The show won critical praise for its crisp writing, witty humor, and timely storylines, but never managed to attract a big enough audience to keep it on-air. The. This is a brief summary.