The Top 25 Party Schools in the United States.

Many college students live by the motto “work hard, play hard.”

Because socializing, having fun, and creating memories are all part of the college experience, determining which college campus culture prioritizes fun might be a crucial aspect for some students.

Site for ranking and reviews Niche evaluates colleges based on a variety of factors, including partying.

“Our Top Party Schools list is one of the only that depends primarily on feedback from students and alumni themselvesâ€”their survey results make up 70% of this particular ranking,” spokeswoman Natalie Tsay told This website.

“If a school is at the top of the list, it’s because its own community informed us that it had a thriving party scene.

“We also consider access to clubs and restaurants, athletics, and Greek Life, which all add to a college’s nightlife and overall vibe.”

According to Niche, these are the top 25 party schools.

Miami University is a public research university in Miami, Florida.

The University of Miami, located in Coral Gables, Florida, is a private research university.

“I have liked my experience at UMiami thus far!” writes one former student. If that’s your thing, there’s a tremendous party scene here, but even if that’s not your thing, you’ll fit right in.”

Boulder is home to the University of Colorado.

The University of Colorado is a well-regarded public university that offers popular degrees such as Business, Psychology, and Public Relations.

“Amazing schoolâ€“wouldn’t have changed a thing,” writes one former student.

Everything you could want in an undergraduate experience can be found on this campus and in this college town. There are numerous options for growth and experiences for people of various interests.”

Ohio State University is a public university in Columbus, Ohio.

