The Top 25 Most Viewed British Television Shows

Americans like British cultural contributions, from Newcastle Brown Ale to Pink Floyd, but none more so than British television shows. These shows have a lengthy history of producing some of the most well-known dramas, documentaries, mysteries, and sitcoms. From mind-bending science fiction to political sitcoms to sketch comedy, British television consistently raises the standard for what constitutes excellent television.

To honor the rich, sophisticated, and frequently amusing contributions from across the pond, Stacker compiled a list of the top British TV shows of all time, ranked by IMDb user rating, with ties broken by votes. The show needed 5,000 votes to qualify.

These programmes, like Doctor Who, frequently go from being a tiny, centered popularity to an enduring universal favorite. Or, like Ted Lasso, they may instantly win over people all around the world by dominating television and streaming services. In any case, British television series’ influence, charm, and characteristic wit are worth discovering and praising. The best British TV series from the past and present are listed below.

‘Poirot’

User rating on IMDb: 8.6

From 1989 through 2013, the show was on the air.

Poirot features its titular character (David Suchet), a Belgian policeman who now lives in London, and is based on famous novelist Agatha Christie’s whodunit books. As a private detective, he solves crimes, with each episode featuring a different case. Poirot becomes a legend among men with the help of his colleague Captain Hastings (Hugh Fraser) and occasionally partner Chief Inspector Japp (Philip Jackson).

‘Peep Show’ is a term used to describe a television program in which

User rating on IMDb: 8.6

From 2003 to 2015, the show was on the air.

Peep Show is about two polar opposite pals who share a small London flat. Mark Corrigan (David Mitchell) is a loan manager with an unusual personality, whereas Jeremy Usborne (Robert Webb) is unemployed and aimless. The show is noted for showing action through point-of-view shots, hence its name. It was awarded the 13th-greatest British sitcom by Radio Times in April 2019.

‘Top Gear’ is a British television show that focuses on

User rating on IMDb: 8.6

From 2002 till the present, the show has been on the air.

Top Gear has a straightforward mission: to investigate and evaluate automobiles through a series of tests and challenges conducted by the show’s hosts. The episodes are frequently bombastic and, at times, violent. This is a condensed version of the information.