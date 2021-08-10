The Top 25 Most Expensive Houses in the United States.

The zenith of the luxury property market is found in America.

While surfing Zillow has become an increasingly popular pastime during pandemic-related lockdowns, you may have missed some high-end properties.

This website takes you on a tour of the most expensive residences accessible through Sotheby’s, a high-end real estate firm.

Please keep in mind that these rates are subject to change and are current as of August 5, 2021.

Pacific Palisades, California, 90272 Casale Road $26,000,000

Sotheby’s describes this amazing home as “an evolution of Modernist Architecture.”

“This Woods+Dangaren eight-bedroom, eleven-bathroom mansion with detached guest house is positioned high above the Pacific Ocean in the highly desired Upper Riviera,” the agent says.

77024 Mott Lane, Houston, Texas $27,500,000

This four-bedroom, 14,868-square-foot mansion sits on a beautiful bluff overlooking Houston’s Buffalo Bayou.

“Constructed of commercial quality steel, cast concrete, zinc siding, and 40% storm-resistant floor to ceiling glass, this residence sets a new bar and gives solitude, nature, and ever-changing vistas,” according to Sotherby’s. Details, materials, and finishing are exceptional.”

Malibu, California, 90265 Ellice St $27,500,000

The premium realtor describes the Marisol Modern Estate as “a true one-of-a-kind Malibu classic.”

This seven-bedroom Doug Burdge-designed mansion has been named “one of the most spectacular residences in Southern California” by one of America’s most prominent builder’s conferences.

“It mixes the atmosphere of the world’s finest luxury resorts with the most tranquil oceanside living Malibu has to offer right at your fingertips,” according to the Sotheby’s advertisement.

93953 Pebble Beach, California $28,000,000

This exquisite seven-bedroom Californian mansion is situated on the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links’ 12th green.

“Currently exhibiting an 8300 SF main residence on 2.4 acres, with amazing golf links and ocean views from Carmel Beach to Point Lobos,” according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

77024 Carnarvon Drive, Houston, Texas $30,000,000

This Neoclassical, close-in Memorial-area mansion, which sits on secluded 2.5 forested acres, is characterized as “a masterwork of elegance and refinement surrounded by exclusive, park-like surroundings.”

The 27,000-plus square foot castle is built for elegant partying and the showcasing of museum-quality art, according to Sotheby’s. Luxurious gilded and delicately crafted, hand painted detail; beautifully replicated period moldings; white marble tiling and inlaid, hand-scraped hardwood floors; antique boiserie, chandeliers, and marble fireplaces” are just a few of the amenities.

Montecito’s East Mountain Drive. This is a condensed version of the information.