The Top 25 Most Adorable Large Breed Dogs

Big dogs have a bad reputation. They may make excellent family pets, despite their frightening nature.

According to the American Kennel Club, certain giant dogs are extremely friendly.

The dogs on this AKC list were ranked based on how affectionate they are to their families, how well they get along with other dogs, and how well they like children.

Retriever, Labrador

Labrador Retrievers are the most popular dog breed in the United Kingdom and the United States, which comes as no surprise. Labrador Retrievers are simply the friendliest dogs on the planet. They are intelligent, good-natured, and particularly open to the company of other dogs. Get one and pet it.

Rating

5 if you’re fond of your family. 5 out of 5 for dog friendliness. Children-friendly: 5

Bernese Mountain Dog is a type of Bernese Mountain Dog.

How many things in the world are cuddly and statuesque at the same time? There are only a few, but one of them is the Bernese mountain dog.

Originally bred as working dogs in the Swiss Alps, they now live alongside proud pet owners all over the world. A word of caution to the weak-armed: this is a powerful dog; invest in a good leash.

Rating

5 if you’re fond of your family. 5 out of 5 for dog friendliness. Children-friendly: 5

Coonhound Redbone

If you’re looking for a dog that loves to be handled while also being handy on the hunt, I have two words for you: Redbone Coonhound. These lovely, determined dogs get along with practically everyone, however training them can take some time.

Rating

5 if you’re fond of your family. 5 out of 5 for dog friendliness. Children-friendly: 5

Golden Retriever is a breed of dog.

The Golden Retriever, like many large dogs, can be defined as “heavy upkeep, high reward.” You’ll have to walk this pet a lot, but you’ll have a great time doing it. The ideal family pet.

Rating

5 if you’re fond of your family. 5 out of 5 for dog friendliness. Children-friendly: 5

Setter, Irish Red and White

An Irish Red and White Setter, the gentleman’s hunting dog, will track down game for its owner, not for itself. For anyone with plenty of yard space, she is a devoted, fun-loving companion. You should be aware that they do not tire easily.

Rating

5 if you’re fond of your family. 5 out of 5 for dog friendliness. Children-friendly: 5

Setter (Irish)

You might remember these cheerful youngsters from the sides of buses if you’ve ever gone to Ireland. Bus company based in Ireland. This is a condensed version of the information.