The Top 25 Hottest Cities in the United States.

Summer may be a great hardship for city dwellers trying to stay cool.

According to data from the US Department of Homeland Security, rising temperatures cause more deaths each year than any other weather-related hazard.

This page lists the cities in the United States with the hottest average temperatures.

Greeley, Colorado =22 (68.9°F / 20.5°C)

Greeley is the most populous municipality in Weld County, Colorado, located north of Denver and just east of the Rockies.

At the time of the 2020 U.S. Census, the city’s population was 108,795 people, suggesting that it had grown greatly in the recent decade.

Gallipolis, Ohio =22 (68.9°F / 20.5°C)

Gallipolis, Ohio’s warmest city, is located on the state’s southern border with West Virginia.

The state’s record high temperature of 45°C was attained in this urbanized region in 1934.

Cambridge, Maryland (20.5°C) =22.

On the eastern shore of Chesapeake Bay, the state of Maryland’s warmest city is located.

Dorchester County’s city is one of the most densely populated locations on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

(20.5°C / 68.9°F) Caruthersville, Missouri

Caruthersville, Missouri’s warmest city, is located in the state’s extreme southeast corner.

According to the 2010 Census, this city, which is the county seat of Pemiscot County, has a population of only 6,168 people.

Bowling Green, Kentucky (21.1°C / 70°F) is number 20.

Bowling Green is a university town in Kentucky known for its caves, Corvettes, and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The city is the warmest in the state, with ancient neighborhoods and national museums dedicated to the civil war.

Great Bend, Kansas (21.1 degrees Celsius / 70 degrees Fahrenheit)

The county seat of Barton County, Kansas, has year-round warm average temperatures.

In 1936, a sweat-inducing 49.4°C was recorded in city, which is almost directly north of Great Bend.

Evansville, Indiana =17 (71.06°F / 21.7°C )

Indiana’s warmest city is in the southern section of the state, near the Kentucky border.

The Angel Mounds State Historic Site, which is located on the Ohio River, was once home to prehistoric Native Americans.

Newport News, Virginia (21.7°C/71.1°F) =17.

The warmest city in Virginia is located on the James River waterway in coastal Virginia.

As of 2019, the fifth-most populous city in Virginia is home to around 180,700 inhabitants.

Memphis is a city in Tennessee. (72.9°F/22.7°C)

Memphis, Tennessee’s warmest city, is home to Graceland and great barbeque.

