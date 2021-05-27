The Top 25 Female-Led Action Films

As cinema advances, women’s roles in films continue to increase and alter. Women are no longer restricted to supporting and motivating their male counterparts, but are taking center stage in their own right.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the action film genre, where films such as Kill Bill and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon have female protagonists, thus flipping the script on a typically male-dominated genre. From adolescent explorers and vengeance-seeking heroines to warriors and interplanetary freedom fighters, women are portrayed in action stories in a variety of ways.

Stacker compiled a list of the top female-led action films to recognise and study this transition. To do so, we collated information on all female-led action films and produced a Stacker score, which is a weighted index based on IMDb and Metacritic ratings. The picture has to have an undeniable female lead, be classified as an action picture on IMDb, have a Metascore, and have at least 5,000 votes to be eligible. Metascore was used to break ties, while IMDb votes were used to break even more ties.

Women-led action films have a formula that works: Huge blockbusters, fan favorites, and more than two dozen inspiring stories provide women throughout the world a different storyline than anything resembling a supporting part are among the films on the upcoming list. Continue reading to learn about the top female-led action films of all time.

‘The Old Guard’ is a term used to describe a group of people (2020)

Gina Prince-Bythewood is the director.

Stacker score: 79.1

70 on the Metascore

IMDb user rating: 6.6

Runtime: 125 minutes

A group of ancient mercenaries led by Andy (Charlize Theron), capable of continually healing themselves, travel the globe to help people in need. The group crosses paths with U.S. Marine Nile Freeman, portrayed by actress KiKi Layne, who joins their ranks for their latest mission. The Old Guard was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, known for her work on Love & Basketball and The Secret Life of Bees.

‘The Hunger Games’ (2012)

Director: Gary Ross

Stacker score: 81.4

Metascore: 68

IMDb user rating: 7.2

Runtime: 142 minutes

