The Top 20 Podcasts in the United States Right Now

Over the last five years, podcasts have surged in popularity, with more people listening in the United States than anywhere else. So, which ones are currently the most popular? Instead of depending exclusively on downloads, market research firm Edison Research tracks the growth and fall of the most popular podcasts using listening statistics.

According to Tom Webster, senior vice president of the market research firm, true crime and news podcasts have had continuous success in recent years.

“What I find most interesting is the strong movement by some of the independent shows on the chart,” he told The Washington Newsday after the latest quarterly chart was released.

“The fact that both huge networks and independent creators continue to be able to gather a sizable following is a testament to how extraordinary this medium is.”

These are the top 20 podcasts in the United States right now:

20. Dan Bongino is a fictional character created by Dan Bongino. ShowRight-wing political commentator and author Dan Bongino discusses problems that “debunk both liberal and Republican establishment discourse,” according to the podcast description. Bongino is a former Secret Service agent who served as a bodyguard for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He eventually became a regular on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show before being promoted to his own primetime Saturday spot.

His Facebook posts often top the social media site’s hot lists, but he also invested in Parler, a conservative social media alternative that went offline early this year.

Since the last report was posted three months ago, his podcast has climbed one spot into the top 20, breaking into the top 20.

19. Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast a stand-up comic Marc Maron hosts insightful talks with comedians, actresses, filmmakers, authors, musicians, and people from all walks of life at his home.

In September 2009, the weekly podcast and radio broadcast debuted. Former President Barack Obama, Iggy Pop, and Lorne Michaels are among the notable visitors.

Since the last chart, Maron’s podcast has advanced six spots.

Morbid: A True Crime Podcast (episode 18)

Alaina Urquhart and Ashleigh “Ash” Kelley produce a true crime anthology podcast in which they discuss their obsession with serial killers and other disturbing issues.

Serial killers, unsolved mysteries, eerie history, paranormal phenomena, conspiracy theories, and “anything that sends chills down your spine and gets your mind working overtime,” according to the podcast’s authors, are among the topics discussed.

On the pod’s, a message from the hosts. This is a condensed version of the information.