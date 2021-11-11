The top 20 most popular dog names in the United States in 2021.

Fido, come here! Here you go, Spot! In recent years, dog names have strayed from the classics.

Even so, naming your pet can be difficult when you may have to call it out in public.

Yappy, a firm that sells personalized presents for pets, has picked the 20 most popular names for female and male dogs in 2021.

The list was established by looking at about 193,000 canine profiles created on the site over the course of 11 months, from January 1 to November 5.

The Washington Newsday reported that the company’s website is “flooded with thousands of unique dog names each year,” according to John Smith, the company’s founder.

Here are the most popular dog names in the United States in 2021:

Female Dogs’ Most Popular Names

20. Chloe In Greek, Chloe means “blooming” or “fecundity.” It was one of the numerous names given to the Greek goddess Demeter, who oversaw the earth’s harvest and fertility.

Ellie, age 19

The name Ellie is derived from English names beginning with “El.” It signifies “bright sparkling one.”

Zoey is a modern spelling variation of Zoe, a girl’s name derived from the Greek Jewish translation of Eve, which means “life.”

Piper is seventeen years old.

Piper is an English and Romanian girl’s name that is thought to signify “pipe or flute player.”

Millie is 16 years old.

Millie is a German and English girl’s name that means “soft strength; strong in effort.”

Gracie (15.)

Grace was originally a Scottish surname—an Anglicization of the Scottish Gaelic word greusaich, which meant embroiderer and later a shoemaker.

Olive No. 14

Olive is derived from the Latin word “oliva,” which means “olive tree.”

Bailey, number thirteen.

Bailey is typically a male given name, derived from the Old English meaning “bailiff.” It is becoming more popular for girls.

12. StellaStella is a Latin and Italian given name that means “star.” In recent years, it has had a rebirth in both humans and dogs.

Sadie is number eleven.

Sadie is a diminutive of Sarah, which means “princess,” and is of Hebrew origin.

Ruby is number ten.

Ruby derives its name from the Latin word “ruber,” which meaning “deep red precious stone.”

Molly (nine)

Molly is a diminutive of Mary, a Hebrew feminine name that means “sea of bitterness,” “star of the sea,” or “rebelliousness.” This is a condensed version of the information.