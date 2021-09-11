The Top 20 Longest-Running Cartoons on TV

We all have cartoons that we love, from the cartoons we watched when we got home from school to the bawdy sketches that air on Adult Swim in the middle of the night.

Some, on the other hand, have a longer lifespan than others.

There are animated series that have been on our television screens for decades, while other newcomers are giving the oldies a run for their money.

The following are the top 20 longest-running animated series on television.

The Bugs Bunny Show is a cartoon created by Bugs Bunny (1960-2000)

The Bugs Bunny Show, a spin-off of the Looney Tunes theatrical cartoons, pipped it to the post after 39 years.

After its premiere in 1960, the famous cartoon lasted for 40 years, evolving from a series of theatrical shorts to a Saturday morning show that helped keep the Warner Bros animation characters alive in mainstream culture.

The Bugs Bunny Show is famous for its highly catchy theme tune “This Is It,” which Bugs and Daffy Duck play in unison.

When the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies libraries became the exclusive property of Cartoon Network in 2000, the show – then known as The Bugs Bunny & Tweety Show – was cancelled.

The Simpsons is a television show created by Matt Groen (1989-present)

Television wouldn’t be the same without The Simpsons, which has been on for 32 years and shows no signs of quitting.

The Simpsons has broadcast 32 seasons since its 1989 premiere on Fox, chronicling the lives of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, as well as the people of Springfield.

The Simpsons is the longest-running American sitcom and the longest-running American scripted primetime television series. It was created by Matt Groening and is considered not only one of the best cartoons of all time, but also one of the best television shows of all time.

Arthur is a man of many talents (1996-2022)

Arthur will air for the final time next winter, after 26 years on the air.

The children’s cartoon, which follows an anthropomorphic aardvark and his friends and family, has been commended for addressing issues such as autism, diabetes, asthma, and cancer, as well as encouraging young viewers to read.

The PBS show, which premiered in 1996, also has one of the best cartoon theme songs in the world, performed by Ziggy Marley and the Wailers.