The Top 20 Female and Male Cat Names in the United States.

Felix? Molly? Naming a new cat used to be a simple process.

Modern cat owners, on the other hand, appear to be getting more daring when it comes to naming their feline.

According to a new study, pop culture and current events are frequently used in the process.

Rover.com, a pet-care marketplace, said in announcing its ninth annual report of the year’s most popular pet names, “With soaring pet adoption rates and more time spent at home over the past year, a lot of dogs and cats were given new names in 2021 that showcase the personalities of both the pet and the pet parent.”

Mikel Delgado, a cat behavior specialist, suggested the following lighthearted suggestions to consider while naming a new feline addition to your household.

“Have fun naming your cat,” he suggested. Don’t be afraid to offer your cat a unique name, as well as a cute middle name or job title (e.g., Professor, Judge, President).

“Keep it positive—don’t give your cat a derogatory name.” Allow your cat’s personality to influence the name you chose for him.

“Training your cat to come when you call them will be easier if their name is brief (one or two syllables).” It will simply give your cat a lot clearer indication that you are conversing with them.

“It’s fine if you alter their name later if the original one you choose isn’t quite appropriate.”

“Calling your cat’s name before giving them food and treats helps them associate their name with nice things and learn it quickly.”

While cats are likely to respond to the tone of their masters’ voices, he said that cats are more likely to respond to the lengthy “ee” sound than other sounds.

As a result, he suggests naming your cat anything like “Buddy” or “Baby,” which end in that tone.

This year’s poll also reveals a number of remarkable submissions that didn’t make the top twenty most popular cat names in 2021.

COVID-19-inspired brands like Fauci (up 443%) and Covi (up 43%) were rising upwards this year, whereas Rona and Covid were trending downwards.

Megan (up 1,700 percent), Disney (up 1,200 percent), Devon (up 1,200 percent), Lukas (up 1,200 percent), and Jolly were the top five trending cat names according to the survey. This is a condensed version of the information.