The Top 15 White Elephant Gifts

It’s White Elephant gift-giving season. Some are amusing, some are odd, and yet others are simply useful. But how do you decide? The bottom line is that you want the present you provide to be the one that others lust after and trade for. And, at the very least, you don’t want it to be the dud that the recipient returns home with.

The problem is that you are unlikely to know everyone involved in the gift exchange, making selecting the appropriate gift particularly difficult. With all of the pressure you’re under to find gifts for your family and friends, the white elephant gift can be overlooked.

These Top-Rated White Elephant Gifts Are Not to Be Missed

Choosing a white elephant gift is challenging due to the abundance of holiday items. You don’t want to go overboard with your spending, but you do want the gift to be well-received by the guests. We’re here to assist you. We’ve compiled a list of the top white elephant presents we could find. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

1. Cold Beer Coats by Tyrone Hazen

The Tyrone Hazen Cold Beer Coats are ideal for individuals who enjoy a cold brew, but they may also be used to cover cans of soft drinks and other liquids. Navy/yellow, olive/orange, black/tan, and red/tan are all options. Each one is 3.25 inches by 6.5 inches and is constructed of nylon, cotton, and aluminized paper. If a beverage spills on it, don’t worry; you can simply wipe it clean with a moist cloth.

Uncommon Goods has it for $13.

2. The Negg Egg Peeler for Hard-Boiled Eggs

Okay, we’ll call this a unique gift, but it’s also useful. Also entertaining is the Negg Hard-Boiled Egg Peeler. Simply fill the cylinder halfway with water, drop the egg inside, clamp the top on, and shake. The shell easily peels off after four to twelve shakes. Each egg peeler is 3.75 inches long by 2.88 inches wide. Choose from seven different hues. You can purchase a single peeler or a set of peelers.

Prices start at $14.95 at The Grommet.

3. Elephant Figurine by Dakota Fields

Giving a white elephant as a white elephant gift might be a good idea. Dakota Fields Elephant Figurine is a gleaming baby elephant that is sure to make people giggle and eventually become a much-desired item. This is a condensed version of the information.