The Top 100 TV Shows of the 1990s.

TGIF and Must-See TV existed before streaming, over-the-top media services, and satellite television. The 1990s were a watershed moment in television history. Comedies and realistic dramas were in high demand on networks like NBC and ABC, while Fox, a relative newcomer, had its own slate of innovative programming. Even cable networks such as HBO and Cartoon Network began to raise the bar with high-quality programs. Viewers of television had more options than ever before for getting their entertainment fix.

Stacker collated data on all English-language 1990s TV shows with over 7,500 votes on the Internet Movie Database, then ranked the top 100 based on IMDb user score (as of January 28, 2021), with ties broken by votes. Note: The Larry Sanders Show was included as a top-ranking show that fell 17 votes shy of the barrier, while Queer as Folk was included as an underseen, rare, and seminal depiction of queerness that fell short of the vote threshold.

Do you recall the cop show that introduced primetime TV to (partial) nudity and coarse language? Or the Nickelodeon series that launched the career of a future Saturday Night Live cast member? What about the NBC crime drama that has spawned more spinoffs than Mount Rushmore’s presidents? These shows, as well as transcendent British comedies, genre-bending adult cartoons, and the sketch show that launched the careers of many of the greatest comedians of the 1990s, are all included.

Many of the shows on the list are being resurrected for future generations, which is a testament to the popularity of ’90s television. Each slide provides a jumble of information such as famous cast and crew, awards received, the show’s history, and other interesting facts to help feed your nostalgia. Check out the list to see if any of your favorite ’90s series made the cut.

Digimon: Digital Monsters (1999–2003) was a Japanese animated television series that aired from 1999 to 2003.

User rating on IMDb: 7.3

Number of votes: 20,323

Japanese-style animation was all the rage in North America in the late 1990s. Digimon: Digital Monsters, which followed in the footsteps of the Pokémon mania, became a popular children’s television show. The show inspired films, video games, and other media. This is a condensed version of the information.