The Top 100 Television Shows of All Time

Long before streaming allowed viewers to binge-watch entire series in a single weekend, there was simply plain old primetime television bliss—and fan favorites like The West Wing and The Sopranos held viewers glued to their sofas week after week, year after year, waiting to see what would happen next. Some series were so fantastic that fans would buy VHS or DVD box sets to watch them over and over again to relive the drama or giggle at the jokes.

With original hits like The Mandalorian and Game of Thrones, as well as revivals of shows like Arrested Development, we now have a plethora of streaming services at our fingertips—Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Disney+—and can watch TV anytime, anywhere, the content has become even richer and more diverse, pleasing both fans and critics alike.

Stacker used data from IMDb to construct this authoritative list of the 100 best TV series of all time to commemorate the legacy of great television. IMDb user ratings were used to rank the shows, with ties being broken by the number of votes. A series required to receive at least 50,000 votes to make this list.

Some of the shows on this list will come as no surprise to television fans: The Simpsons, Seinfeld, Friends, or Dragon Ball Z, to name a few. But there are a lot of other surprises in the top 100, whether it’s because they had a short run, tried extremely narrow genres, or were published relatively recently but received enough acclaim to be included alongside historic stalwarts.

Read on to see how the top 100 fare, to refresh your pop-culture memory, to remember an epic binge, or to add to your watch list. However, proceed with caution because this list contains some spoilers.

‘Ozark’

User rating on IMDb: 8.3

From 2017 till the present, the show has been on the air.

Fans of Jason Bateman in Arrested Development may have been surprised at first—and then likely blown away—by his dark, layered portrayal of Marty Byrde on the captivating crime thriller Ozark. The story sucks viewers in: A white suburban father caught up in a money-laundering operation moves his family from Chicago to Missouri not as an escape, but as a way to keep a Mexican drug cartel happy and profitable.

‘Sense8’

IMDb user rating:. This is a brief summary.