The Top 10 True-Crime Dramas Available to Stream Right Now

True-crime as a TV genre is showing no signs of slowing off, as audiences, writers, actors, and directors all want to be a part of it. Over time, television has changed from telling fictional stories to telling true stories about actual people.

Unfortunately, some of these cases remain unsolved or have significant doubts about the outcome, attracting global attention.

This website contains a comprehensive list of the top ten true-crime dramas available to watch right now.

The Top 10 True-Crime Dramas Currently Streaming Dr. Death is number one.

Dr. Death is Peacock’s new true-crime thriller about Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a disgraced neurosurgeon.

The eight-part series is based on the same-named podcast and digs into the life of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who is presently serving a life sentence for maiming an elderly patient.

Duntsch damaged 32 of his 38 patients over the course of two years. Floella Brown and Kellie Martin, two of his patients, died, while Jerry Summers, a buddy, became a quadriplegic.

The series follows Duntsch’s meteoric journey to the top and precipitous fall, culminating in his arrest and sentence.

Dr. Duntsch is played by Joshua Jackson in the series, which also stars Christian Slater as Dr. Randall Kirby and Alec Baldwin as Dr. Robert Henderson.

Dr. Death is now available to watch on Peacock.

The Serpent’s Tail

The Serpent is an eight-part television series on French serial killer Charles Sobhraj (played by Tahar Rahim).

Between 1974 and 1975, Sobhraj and fellow criminal Ajay Chowdhury perpetrated at least a dozen murders and maybe more around Southeast Asia, earning the moniker “bikini murderer.”

Sobhraj preyed mostly on Western visitors, primarily beatniks, who were visiting Southeast Asia’s Hippie Trail.

Herman Knippenberg (Billy Howle), a Dutch junior diplomat, launches an investigation into the inexplicable disappearance and murders of a number of backpackers, which leads him to Sobhraj.

What follows is a two-decade-long cat and mouse pursuit.

Tahar Rahim, Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle, and Ellie Bamber feature in The Serpent, which is now available to watch on Netflix.

Mindhunter

Mindhunter is a psychological crime-thriller series based on John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker’s true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, published in 1995.

John E. Douglas, one of the book’s co-authors, was one of the FBI’s first criminal profilers.

The entire series. This is a condensed version of the information.