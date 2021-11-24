The Top 10 New and Classic Shows to Binge Watch This Thanksgiving Weekend

Thanksgiving is a time for family, food, and passing the time between family and food by catching up on your Netflix queue.

The ideal Thanksgiving weekend television binge is a show that can be finished by Sunday. Fortunately, we’ve had plenty of short but wonderfully developed presentations in every genre this year. It’s a Sin has you covered if you want to cry on Thanksgiving Day. Do you need a good laugh to get you through the Black Friday blahs? Take a look at The Chair.

If you’ve seen all of the top episodes of 2021, now is a fantastic opportunity to add some vintage shows to your Netflix queue. While you may not have time to complete a massive project like The Wire or The Sopranos, there are plenty of lesser episodes that you can finish by Monday morning.

Here are the finest new and vintage series to watch over Thanksgiving, along with their durations and streaming options.

This Weekend’s Best New Shows to Binge

The Seating

Sandra Oh has established herself as the queen of characters who appear serene on the surface but are constantly terrified behind their eyes. This served her well in Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve, and it now serves her well in The Chair, a Netflix series in which Oh portrays the dean of literature at a university riven by a “cancel culture” dispute. It may sound dry, but it’s a joy to watch, especially with actors like Holland Taylor playing the other professors.

How long will it take? There are six 30-minute episodes total. Netflix is where you can view it. Summer is cruel. Do you enjoy a good whodunnit and a lot of teen drama in your 90s nostalgia? Cruel Summer satisfies that craving with a plot that spans three summers in a town shaken by a kidnapping. Throw in a soundtrack of 90s hits, and you’ve got yourself a nostalgic experience.

How long does it last? There are ten 45-minute episodes.

Hulu is where you can watch it.

Dopesick

Dopesick is one of the year’s best shows—but also one of the year’s bleakest—if you’re searching for something harder over Thanksgiving weekend. It depicts the narrative of the opioid problem associated to OxyContin through the eyes of those who became hooked to the drug, those who investigated it, and members of the Sackler family. This is a condensed version of the information.