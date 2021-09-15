The Top 10 Most Popular Sodas in the United States.

In the United States, soda consumption is still big business, with many people enjoying a can of bubbly sweetness now and then.

However, as customers seek caffeinated and low-calorie alternatives, soda sales have lost their luster and have remained largely steady in recent years.

This page lists the top-selling soda beverages in the United States.

7-Up Just over a billion dollars

In 1920, this non-caffeinated soft drink with lemon and lime flavors was introduced.

Since being ranked as America’s third best-selling soda brand in the early 1970s, 7-Up’s market share has declined. It’s a member of the Keurig Dr Pepper family.

Sunkist is worth $1 billion.

Sunkist is an orange-flavored soda drink that initially became available in the United States in 1979.

The beverage swiftly became a household name in the United States, thanks in part to its advertising slogan, which featured the Beach Boys’ famous song “Good Vibrations.”

Sierra Mist is worth $1 billion.

Sierra Mist, a delightful lemon and lime-flavored soda drink developed by Pepsi in 1999, is another refreshing lemon and lime-flavored soda drink.

Although Sierra Mist was marketed as “Mist Twst” for a brief period in 2016, the soft drink was renamed Sierra Mist two years later.

$2.34 billion in Fanta

A fizzy soda drink Fanta is noted for being prepared with 5% fruit juice and is available in a variety of flavors, the most popular of which is orange.

Coca-Cola invented it in Nazi Germany during World War II, which gives it an interesting backstory.

Sprite is worth $6 billion.

Coca-Sprite Cola’s is a colorless, delightfully citrus-flavored soft drink.

In 1961, the soda was debuted in the United States as a direct competitor to 7-Up under the present brand name Sprite.

Mountain Dew is worth $7 billion.

Pepsi owns and produces Mountain Dew, a citrus-flavored drink.

While the original recipe was created in 1940, it was altered in 1958 and is still in use today.

$11.12 billion for Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper is a beverage made up of 23 fruit varieties that was initially released in the United States in 1885.

The famous beverage is noted for its unusual and unique flavor, which defies categorization.

Pepsi has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion dollars.

Pepsi is the popular cola-flavored soda drink that was first introduced to the United States in 1893 as “Brad’s Drink” before being renamed Pepsi five years later.

It’s the drink’s. This is a condensed version of the information.