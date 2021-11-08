The Top 10 Most Expensive Sneakers on the Market.

Last month, a pair of Michael Jordan’s sneakers sold at auction for $1.47 million, making them the most expensive game-worn footwear ever sold.

The red and white Nike Air Ships worn by the Chicago Bulls during the 1984 season are not, however, the most expensive sneakers ever sold.

Collectors from all over the world are interested in rare sports shoes, and record sums have been paid for sneakers.

Sneakers have transcended athletics and are now valued art pieces as well as luxury products on major fashion runways. For example, in 2019, Sotheby’s, the auction house known for selling multimillion-dollar art masterpieces, hosted its first-ever sale dedicated solely to sneakers.

1. Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy ($ 1.8 million) On April 26, 2021, Sotheby’s broke the world record for a private sale when the Kanye West Nike Air Yeezy Grammy Prototype from 2008 sold for $1.8 million.

According to Guinness World Records, they are the most expensive sneakers ever sold in a private sale.

During a performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards, Kanye West wore the all-black Nike Air Yeezy 1s. The shoes were never officially published by Nike, but they quickly became one of the most sought-after samples among collectors and the general public.

2. Nike Air Ships ($1.47) by Michael Jordan

The Nike Airship game, which Michael Jordan wore in 1984, is the most expensive pair of used sneakers ever sold at auction.

On October 24, 2021, collector Nick Fiorella paid $1,472,000 for them at Sotheby’s Las Vegas.

The sale “confirms Michael Jordan’s and the Air Jordan franchise’s place at the top of the sneaker market,” according to Brahm Wachter, head of Sotheby’s Streetwear and Modern Collectables.

Nike handed Michael Jordan a signature line of shoes and clothing in 1984, according to Sotheby’s, which was a vital and unprecedented effort to persuade Jordan to sign with Nike. According to Sotheby’s, “it set the path for many of the player collaborations we currently see.”

The Last Dance, a Netflix original series, has reignited interest in the basketball star.

3. ($615,000) Nike Air Jordan 1 High Sneakers

No. 3 is another pair of Michael Jordan’s old sneakers.

When the shoes, worn by the Chicago Bulls player in an exhibition game in 1985, sold for $615,000 in August 2020, they were dubbed the “rarest of the rare.” This is a condensed version of the information.