The Top 10 ‘Fast and Furious’ Films

Fast & Furious is the most unlikely billion-dollar franchise ever conceived. The first film is a low-budget film about an undercover cop and a burglar who steals DVD players, inspired by both an article on street racing and a forgotten exploitation picture from the 1950s.

After 20 years, the picture has produced nine sequels in which the protagonists battle cyborgs, nuclear submarines, and armies of remote-controlled cars while jumping off of planes and towers in vehicles worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The films have been a bit of a mixed bag, as that description suggests. With the release of Fast and Furious 9 in theaters, here are the top ten Fast and Furious films to date, graded from best to worst.

Tokyo Drift is a film from the Fast & Furious franchise (2006)

Despite being directed by Justin Lin, who would go on to become the franchise’s go-to guy, this is the series’ nadir. Even in a franchise devoid of brains, it stands out for moments of stupidityâ€”see, for example, the final scene, where everyone is watching the last race, live-streaming on their phones despite no one actually shooting it.

Some of the ingredients are effective. It may have the best soundtrack of any of the F&F films, some of the camerawork is enjoyably audacious, and for a franchise that later made headlines when its stars’ contracts stated that they could not be shown losing a fight, it’s enjoyable to see the protagonist completely humiliated in his first race in Tokyo.

The main character, on the other hand, is the film’s worst flaw. Lucas Black went on to be a charming presence on NCIS: New Orleans, but he lacks the movie star appeal of the guy he replaced, Paul Walker, and his character’s journey from a man who can’t “drift” (aka slide) in his car to a man who can’t isn’t particularly compelling. Add to that the double whammy of not making the most of the situation. This is a condensed version of the information.