The Top 10 Deadliest Dog Poisons in Your Neighborhood

Dogs are curious creatures, which means they come into contact with an amazing number of common home products that can be dangerous to them.

According to veterinary experts at WebMD Pet Health Center, there are an estimated 232,000 incidents of pet poisoning in the United States each year, with many of them caused by “household compounds that may appear totally innocuous to you.”

According to Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer of the American Kennel Club (AKC), preventative actions can help protect your dog against poisoning.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “As an emergency veterinarian, I’ve seen hundreds, if not thousands, of pets appear for ingestion of hazardous compounds found in the home over the years.

“As a precaution, become familiar with dangerous and toxic substances and thoroughly inspect your home and yard. Keep all potentially hazardous materials out of reach of your pet.

“Contact your veterinarian or the ASPCA [American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] Animal Poison Control as soon as possible if you suspect your pet has been exposed to or ingested any of these things, as time is of the essence in treatment success versus failure.”

Even small amounts of these items can be fatal to dogs, therefore owners should always act quickly and take their pets to the veterinarian.

Here are some of the foods and plants that should be avoided by your dog.

Chocolate is number one.

Milk, dark, and white chocolates are popular among humans, but they contain theobromine, a substance that is toxic to dogs.

The darker the chocolate, the greater the risk, thus dogs should avoid all chocolate-containing meals, such as cakes, candies, cookies, and cocoa powder.

Caffeine is number two.

Many people start their days with a cup of coffee, but caffeine should never be given to dogs.

Caffeine can harm dogs’ hearts in excessive doses, so coffee, energy drinks, and even tea bags should always be kept out of reach of dogs and cats.

3. Sultanas, currants, raisins, and grapes

Dogs are toxic to grapes, with raisins, currants, and sultanas being even more so.

According to a statement on the AKC website: “It’s unclear why these fruits are poisonous to dogs or how harmful a large amount is.

“Some dogs have consumed considerable amounts of these fruits with no negative effects, while others have developed. This is a condensed version of the information.