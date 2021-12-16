The Timeline of ‘The Holiday’ Makes No Sense— Here’s Why.

The Holiday is an absolute classic, a famous Christmas picture that airs on television every year without fail, therefore it’s a shame the timing in the film makes no sense.

The film, which is set over two weeks during the holiday season, follows Kate Winslet’s Iris and Cameron Diaz’s Amanda as they move houses at the last minute for the holidays.

While that premise appears straightforward, the film’s timeline hops around so often that it’s difficult to keep track of what’s going on. Here’s why.

Iris’ office Christmas party is scheduled for December 22nd.

The film opens with Iris’ workplace at The Daily Telegraph hosting a work Christmas party just before they close for the holidays, an event that would normally happen right before the big day.

While it isn’t said explicitly, it is indicated that Iris is the final person to file a story before the holiday season, when she and her coworkers will take a well-deserved break (which she desperately needs after Rufus Sewell’s Jasper breaks her heart).

Given that she works for a daily newspaper, it’s reasonable to assume that they won’t have a break until December 22, at the earliest, as that was the Friday before Christmas in 2006, when the picture was released.

So far, it appears to be straightforward, right? It’s going to become a little confusing.

Is it early November or early December?

Amanda breaks up with Ethan (Edward Burns) and makes the final cut for a trailer for a new film that comes out on Christmas Day on the same day she decides to swap houses with Iris.

Trailers are usually issued weeks, if not months, before a film’s release, so Amanda working on a trailer on December 22 for a film that would be released on Christmas Day makes no sense; it would have been completed earlier that month.

That is, unless Iris’ office Christmas party was held much earlier than the Friday before Christmas Day, in which case her boss would be quite kind.

Iris and Amanda’s house swap – December 23rd?

Iris wallows in sadness after learning of Jasper’s engagement until Amanda contacts her and asks if they may swap houses last minute; she’s recently split up with her boyfriend and needs a break, she claims.

