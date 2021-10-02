The TikTok series has gone viral, and it has ‘improved’ the logos of some of the world’s most well-known companies.

Companies go through changes from time to time, and one of those adjustments is a redesign. Emilyzugay, a TikTok user, developed a viral TikTok series in which she debuted a parody of a new profile image for some of the most well-known corporations. Her films in the series, which began in early September, have been viewed millions of times.

With a straight face, she remarked in one of her films, “I graduated college with a degree in design, and I rebuilt some of the popular logos that I think we can all agree are awful.”

Before showing off her designs for a few different firms, she reviews and points out what works and what doesn’t in a company’s logo.

Her first video includes recommendations for Starbucks, H&R Block, and Apple.

emilyzugay, alluding to the Starbucks emblem, said calmly, “I don’t like anything about it.” “I despise the color green, and I despise the form. I have no idea who it is. Perhaps a president or something similar. The font is likewise cheesy and out-of-date.”

The text “Starbucks. Cofee” is written in two stars within a pink circle on her new design.

“I wanted to keep the stars in the original design because I believe they are the only positive thing about it,” she explained.

TikTok users expressed their opinions on the logos’ comic twist in the comments section.

“Love how you reduced the word coffee,” one reviewer said. It was always too long for me.”

“Her wit is so advanced that I know she’s joking but also wonder if she isn’t,” one person said.

Another TikTok user remarked, “I’ve never felt more entertained.”

The series became popular, and firms such as McDonald’s, NASCAR, The Washington Post, and Tinder, a dating service, requested a new logo.

The verified TikTok account affiliated with the Detroit Lions commented, “Think the Detroit teams need a rebrand.” “I’d be interested in seeing your vision for ours.”

She started working on a new logo, which got her invited to a game where she wore a blouse with the “better” emblem on it.

“After that, I did the ‘Lines,’ a football club from Detroit. Emilyzugay pointed to the logo and said, “I don’t really understand your logo.” This is a condensed version of the information.