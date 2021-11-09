The TikTok Chronicles have gone viral. Life of a Man Pretending to be an Amazon Worker Who Is Homeless.

A man who claims to work as an Amazon delivery driver has shared a series of TikTok videos detailing what it’s like to work while homeless.

Starvin like marvin’s first video, which has over 800,000 views since it was posted earlier this week, shows him buying food before getting into his delivery truck to start the day.

The text above the video reads, “Day 1 of being a homeless Amazon worker until [I’m] up.”

By the time of publication, the TikToker had chronicled five days of his activities, including videos showing him driving to make deliveries, displaying where he lives, and going food shopping. Many people praised him for his efforts, while others shared their own stories of being homeless.

“I was homeless precisely one year ago,” one reader said. “Now I have a residence, a truck, AND MONEY IN MY POCKET.” “Keep it up, ma boy,” says the narrator. “Congratulations on working hard and attempting to change your life around rather than allowing your circumstances to control you!” Another TikTok user commented.

Other users suggested ways for starvin like marvin to save money during grocery shopping, and another mentioned that he can shower for a low cost by getting a gym membership.

Many persons who are homeless are employed but do not make enough money to cover their basic requirements, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

While stable employment is important for housing stability, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless, there are various factors that contribute to homelessness.

“Unemployment, underemployment, and poor salaries in relation to rent are common causes of homelessness, putting millions of families at danger,” according to the organization. “At the same time, persons who are homeless suffer difficulties in getting and keeping jobs.” Starvin like marvin recently shared a video of the shed he was living in while working as a delivery driver.

In a response, he explained, “I help clean [an]Airbnb.” “In exchange, the landlord allowed me to work in the shed.” He flung open the door to see a cardboard sheet, a blanket, and a pillow on the floor. Pan over to the side and you’ll see some food on what appears to be a countertop.

