The threat of the Delta Variant looms, as COVID cases in the United States have more than doubled in a week.

According to the latest data published by the World Health Organization, COVID-19 cases in the United States have surged by more than 130 percent in a week, despite the persistent threat of the Delta variant.

Total confirmed cases in the country were reported to be 500,332 in the week beginning July 19 (Monday), a 131.17 percent weekly increase from the week beginning July 12, when the weekly count was 216,433.

In less than a week, there have been roughly 284,000 new infections.

According to the most recent WHO data, the weekly case count in the United States has started increasing since the week beginning June 21, after dropping since mid-April. From January through mid-February, the figure sank on a steeper gradient before levelling out in mid-April.

The seven-day average of cases in the United States has been growing on a faster inclination since early July, according to statistics collated by Worldometer, after mainly dropping for months since January.

According to data from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), daily infections in the United States are expected to peak around late August.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States modified its mask standards on Tuesday. Fully vaccinated people in areas with “significant or high transmission” should wear masks indoors to “maximize protection from the Delta variant” and limit illness spread, according to the government agency.

According to the CDC, over 47 percent of U.S. counties are deemed “high transmission” zones, while 17 percent are considered “substantial” transmission risk areas.

The number of newly reported COVID-19 infections “will remain stable or have an uncertain trend over the next four weeks, with 92,000 to 803,000 new cases likely reported in the week ending August 14, 2021,” according to a July 21 report on the CDC website that included forecasts from 26 modeling groups.

The number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths “will likely increase over the following 4 weeks, with 1,200 to 5,300 new deaths likely recorded in the week ending August 14,” according to projections from 32 modeling groups published on the CDC website on July 21.

According to the CDC website, a total of 615,000 to 625,000 COVID-19 deaths are expected to be reported by this date.

