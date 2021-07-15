The threat of a bomb at the Cannes Film Festival has prompted evacuations.

On Thursday afternoon, the Cannes Film Festival was disrupted when a part of the Palais des Festivals was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Police and fire vehicles were seen descending on section of the normally lively area in the French Riviera tourist town in a series of photos posted to Twitter.

Police set up a security barrier around the Palais des Festivals, according to France Info, and people were evacuated from the conference center and surrounding regions. Those in nearby boats and restaurants were also evacuated.

Photocalls promoting the films set to be exhibited at the annual festival have been canceled as a result of the bomb concern.

Despite the danger, throngs of people gathered in the nearby streets as local law officials kept an eye on the situation.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.