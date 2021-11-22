The Thanksgiving Episode of ‘The Office’ You (Probably) Forgot About

During its eight-year tenure, the Office observed a variety of holidays, including Christmas, Secretary’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and Halloween. Unlike many other TV shows at the time, however, The Office did not air a Thanksgiving-themed episode.

But that’s not to say the sitcom didn’t pay attention to the yearly American holiday; in fact, the Thanksgiving holiday is mentioned in Season 7, Episode 9 of the comedy series.

Everything you need to know about that unofficial Thanksgiving episode you may have forgotten about may be found in the Washington Newsday.

Michael (played by Steve Carell) embarked on a mission to persuade his colleagues to invest in Ryan the Temp’s (B.J. Novak) terrible start-up firm, WUPHF.com, in Season 7, Episode 9 of The Office.

While Thanksgiving isn’t the episode’s main focus, there is at least one reference to the important American holiday, which is enough to make the episode The Office’s unofficial Thanksgiving show.

Every year on the fourth Thursday in November, those who celebrate Thanksgiving assemble with their friends, family, and loved ones to thank God for the bounty.

Despite the fact that Dunder Mifflin employees did not celebrate Thanksgiving during the show’s nine-season run, Dwight (Rainn Wilson) was on hand in Season 7 with his fall-themed celebration: a hay bale festival.

Dwight staged the one-of-a-kind event in the Dunder Mifflin parking lot, where youngsters made their own broomsticks to navigate a hay bale maze, and one lucky guest was proclaimed The Hay King.

Angela (Angela Kinsey) ran into Senator Robert Lipton during Dwight’s hay bale celebration (Jack Coleman). As they discuss about the outrageous fees Dwight is demanding at his hay bale festival, sparks fly between them.

Only through Angela and the senator’s clumsy efforts at flirting do we learn that Dwight’s hay bale festival coincided with the Thanksgiving holiday.

Although The Office did not perform as well on Thanksgiving as shows like Friends and New Girl, the mockumentary series performed admirably on Christmas.

