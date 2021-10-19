The Teaser Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Live-Action Series has all of the Easter Eggs.

Cowboy Bebop has to be one of the most eagerly awaited of Netflix’s live-action anime adaptations presently in development.

The anime recounts the adventures of bounty hunters Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (based on Shinichir Watanabe’s sci-fi classic of the same name) (Daniella Pineda).

And, ahead of the official trailer, which will be released next week, the streaming platform has produced a teaser trailer for the show.

“Lost Session” is the title of the video, and it shows the gun-toting three in all their splendor as they hunt bounties across the galaxy together.

Here are some Easter Eggs you might have overlooked.

Bebop: A Closer Look

The teaser begins with Spike, Faye, and Jet in various rooms of the Bebop spaceship, demonstrating how the live-action series has faithfully recreated Watanabe’s original interior design.

Jet looks to be standing inside his quarters at first, as evidenced by a brief sight of the bonsai trees he tends to in his spare time.

He and Faye emerge from their frames to join Spike in the main living area, where they debate a possible bounty for them to find.

The trio returns to the living room at the end of the teaser clip, following a bounty gone bad, and sit on a yellow sofa and chair that matches the anime furnishings.

Spike Spiegel’s Noodle Addiction

While out on a bounty, Faye and Jet come to a halt when they see Spike is missing, finding that he has gone to get a bite to eat.

When the two remind him that they’re “on a job,” he says, “Noodles come first,” a reference to the character’s fondness for the meal.

Spike is frequently seen eating Cup Noodles while on board the Bebop in the anime, however unless Netflix has a licensing contract with the company, the character may instead enjoy a generic bowl of noodles in the live action.

Vicious (Alex Hassell) is Spike’s old partner and arch foe, and he appears in the teaser trailer for a brief moment.

Vicious, shown in shadows while wielding his blade, warns Spike that he’s coming for him. This is a condensed version of the information.