The Tarantula that the Animal Shelter rescued from the roof turned out to be an old Halloween decoration.

When an animal sanctuary was asked to rescue a tarantula that had become stranded on a roof, they had no idea what they would find.

The Peninsula Humane Society in California came on the site with a ladder in hand, hoping to meet the stranded arachnid, only to discover it was just a forgotten Halloween decoration.

“She said it appeared like it had been up there for a while,” Buffy Tarbox, communications manager at the animal rescue center, told local news source SFGATE. That’s probably the preferable conclusion if you don’t like spiders.”

The critter was placed in a plastic box by a staff worker, and Tarbox reported that the two San Mateo homeowners couldn’t help but chuckle.

“The homeowners had no idea the decoration was there,” she explained. Everyone believed it to be true.”

The phony spider was returned to the Peninsula Humane Society, where it was used in a number of office pranks.

“It became this crazy thing where they were placing it on various people’s desks,” Tarbox continued. That joke was becoming a little old. It was tossed in the garbage.”

She went on to say about the unusual rescue mission, “We would assist any animal that needs our care.” We’re not going to ignore a dog, much less a hairy tarantula.”

On October 3, a photo of the spider in the box was posted to the Peninsula Humane Society’s official Facebook page with the caption: “We received a call from a person concerned that a pet Tarantula was stuck on a roof top.”

“Our Animal Rescue & Control team responded to save the spider, but it turned out to be a Halloween decoration rather than a pet Tarantula in need of assistance.”

Nearly 250 people have liked the post, and many more have flocked to the comments area to express their thoughts on the amusing situation.

Becky Michael, a Facebook user, wrote, “Funny!” But I have to applaud the individual who was concerned enough about a missing tarantula to report it!”

Carina DeVera, another person, commented, “Glad you kept it in that container, just to be safe.”

“They should come to my spider cave Halloween display,” David Winslow said.

