The tabloid apologizes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the Queen’s criticism.

A British tabloid has apologized to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for unsubstantiated reports that they had personally criticized Queen Elizabeth II’s “handling of their complaints of racism.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “not surprised” that “little accountability” was taken by the royals over comments made in their Oprah Winfrey interview, which aired in March, according to a “close source” quoted by Biography Finding Freedom this summer.

However, the comments appeared to have originated from Meghan and Harry themselves when the story was published on the Daily Express website.

“We recently reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had condemned the Queen’s handling of their charges of racism,” read an apology posted online on Tuesday.

“The Duke and Duchess did not make the disparaging allegation reported in the book ‘Finding Freedom.’

“The authors of ‘Finding Freedom’ do not speak for the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire.

“We are delighted to clarify the situation and apologize to the Duke and Duchess.”

During the Oprah interview, Meghan accused a royal of being concerned about the skin color of her pregnant child. The pair later ruled out the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, after she refused to give the individual’s name.

The queen expressed compassion in her public response to the interview, but cautioned that “some recollections may vary.”

“Those three phrases, ‘recollections may vary,’ did not go unnoticed by the couple, who a close source said were ‘not shocked’ that full ownership was not taken,” said authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

“Months later, little accountability has been taken,” “a pal of Meghan’s” remarked in the book. “How are you going to move forward if you don’t have that?”

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this time, so we have the topic of ‘he won’t be given security, he won’t be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his complexion might be when he’s born,” Meghan told Oprah.

The newspaper’s acknowledgment of responsibility is the couple’s latest victory in a long line of media battles.

Meghan won a stunning victory over the Mail on Sunday after filing a lawsuit over a letter she sent, alleging privacy and copyright infringement. This is a condensed version of the information.