The support of a parent for their 19-year-old daughter who turned down a job due to low pay has gone viral.

A mother shared her pride in her 19-year-old daughter for turning down a job that didn’t pay a living wage on Reddit’s “Anti Work” thread on Sunday under the moniker u/soil witch.

More than 39,000 votes and over 1,300 comments have been left on the now-viral post.

The mother stated in the subject of the post: “At a second interview today, she [their daughter]was given $9/hr, but she declined, saying she couldn’t feed herself with that.

“She said she was polite about it, which she always is, but I was taken aback at first that she would say it to the shop owner directly. It was a place she had always wanted to work and had visited since she was a child “In the body of the post, the mother continued.

The employer apparently admitted during the interview that the compensation “wasn’t a living wage” and apologized for not being able to provide more.

The mother acknowledged to being both surprised and awestruck by her daughter’s self-assurance.

“I’m 41, and when I was her age, I’d accept any s*** pay they gave just to get the experience and work at my favorite shop. And I would have appreciated the chance for them to take full advantage of me “she clarified

“I would never have had the courage to confront an older adult in a position of power. I told her how proud I was of her for understanding her worth and refusing to settle for anything less.” She also mentioned that their daughter is already working and earning around $10.50 per hour, with further opportunities in the pipeline.

The mother responded to a few critical users who thought the daughter should have accepted the job: “… she isn’t entitled to having high standards and not having to take a salary reduction right now. She is incredibly fortunate in life, and she is conscious of this, and she makes every effort to make judgments based on this knowledge. From the facts I’ve provided, there’s no way to tell what her life is like or how much money she needs to get by.” “Cost of living” is defined by Statista as the “The amount of money required to pay for something. This is a condensed version of the information.