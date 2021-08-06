‘The Suicide Squad’: Who Are the Supervillains That Appear in the DC Film?

With 15 supervillains appearing in The Suicide Squad, and 12 of them being new characters, fans can’t be blamed if they don’t know them all.

James Gunn deliberately chose lesser known supervillains for his reboot of the DC flick, preferring to give smaller characters a chance on screen.

Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, the Thinker, Savant, Javelin, Weasel, Ratcatcher II, Blackguard, TDK, Mongal and Polka-Dot Man all make their debut on the silver screen alongside Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang.

The director has admitted that he chose some of the characters at “random” because DC has so many great villains to choose from.

In an interview with DC Comics, he said: “The DC Universe is just such an incredibly rich trove of characters and to be able to choose was very difficult.”

He added: “I still can’t remember why I chose Javelin. I think I just thought it was so stupid that his weapon was a javelin. He seemed so useless!”

But all you need to know about the new characters in the colorful squad Gunn has put together.

Bloodsport

Played by: Idris Elba

Powers: Robert DuBois, aka Bloodsport, has no superhuman abilities of his own, but he is an excellent marksman and fighter and he shot Superman with a bullet made of Kryptonite.

Origins: Bloodsport first appeared in Superman Vol. 2 #4in 1987 as an adversary to the Man of Steel.

Originally created by writer and artist John Byrne and artist Karl Kesel, DuBois was a Vietnam draft dodger who went insane after his brother lost his arms and legs in the war.

He was employed by Lex Luthor and psychologically conditioned to hate Superman and to want to kill him, and he clashed with the Superhero multiple times.

Bloodsport has had three incarnations in DC Comics: DuBois, Alexander Trent, and Bloodsport III, and there was also a female version of the character known as Demolitia.

Ratcatcher 2

Played by: Daniela Melchior

Powers: Rat manipulation that allows her to tame and control rats, and mind control which she uses on rats to make them do her bidding.

Origins: Ratcatcher 2 is actually a new supervillain, but her father Ratcatcher is a character in the DC Comics Universe.

Otis Flannegan, aka Ratcatcher, made his debut in Detective Comics #585, and. This is a brief summary.