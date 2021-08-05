The Suicide Squad Villain Starro the Conqueror is explained.

The Suicide Squad had to go big with its main villain in a film full of bad men, and they couldn’t have gone any bigger than Starro the Conqueror.

James Gunn’s new iteration of the DC franchise stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, and John Cena, to name a few. The film has already garnered positive reviews ahead of its debut in the United States, indicating that it will be more successful than the lackluster Suicide Squad from 2016.

While the original film’s super villains were pitted against Cara Delevingne’s Enchantress, the sequel pits them against Starro the Conqueror, a massive starfish alien.

The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters on Thursday, August 5, and will be accessible on HBO Max on Friday, August 6. Let’s take a closer look at the origins of this enormous DC Comics star-shaped evil villain ahead of its arrival.

In DC Comics, who is Starro the Conqueror?

The Suicide Squad, according to James Gunn, is full of “losers, C-list characters, and also-rans,” therefore not all of the comic book characters will be readily identifiable.

Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), T.D.K or The Detachable Kid (Nathan Fillion), and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) are just a few of the rehabilitated villains the crowd is rooting for in the comic book film. Many of their talents have been derided in pop culture, but Gunn ensures that they and their abilities are taken seriously in The Suicide Squad.

Starro the Conqueror is another figure who should not be trifled with.

The creature made its first appearance in DC Comics’ Brave and the Bold in February 1960, sharing the same issue as the Justice League of America. After that, Starro had to wait another 17 years before making his first appearance in an Aquaman comic in 1977.

You’d be excused if you didn’t realize Starro isn’t truly a starfish, but rather an intelligent extraterrestrial life form that looks like one. The gigantic being can fire smaller starfish-like organisms from its body, which may then attach themselves to humans and take control of them. This is a condensed version of the information.